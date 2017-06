Missing Mountain View 5th grader found safe

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View Police Department announced that 11-year-old Satvik Srivatsan was found and is safe.

Prior to being found the 5th grader was last seen at his school, Huff Elementary School, around 8:30 a.m. this morning.

No further details about his disappearance are available at this time.

