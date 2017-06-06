MENLO PARK (KRON) — Authorities have released the mugshot of a Menlo Park pastor arrested on multiple sexual molestation charges.

East Palo Alto resident Victor Elizandro Tax-Gomez, 47, was arrested on six counts of sexual assault, police said. The victims include children and adults, authorities said.

Tax-Gomez is a Pastor at the El Senor Justicia Nuestra Church, located on the 1300 block of Chilco Street in Menlo Park.

Detectives were alerted to the case after several victims came forward and told them about inappropriate acts allegedly committed by Tax-Gomez.

Police immediately arrested him following an interview at the Menlo Park Police Department.

Tax-Gomez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on the following charges:

289(1) PC – Sexual Penetration w/ foreign object of a juvenile under 16

289(H) PC- Sexual Penetration w/ foreign object of a juvenile

289(J) PC – Sexual Penetration w/ foreign object of an adult

288(a) PC- Lewd act w/child under 14

288(c)(1) PC- Lewd act w/ child under 15

288. 4(b) PC- Meet with minor (under 18) with intent to commit lewd act