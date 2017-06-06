Pleasanton teacher dies one day after retiring

PLEASANTON (KRON) — A beloved Pleasanton teacher died just one day after retiring.

Eric Thiel was an AP biology teacher at Amador High School in Pleasanton.

He attended Friday’s graduation where he handed out diplomas to students. Thiel was a teacher for 38 years, 25 of which were at Amador High School.

The beloved teacher’s last day of teaching was Jun. 2. Thiel died the next day.

Family and friends are planning his memorial services.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

The cause of death has not been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES