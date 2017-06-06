Prosecutor: Woman in texting suicide case wanted attention

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself (all times local):

2 p.m.

The mother of a Massachusetts teenager who took his own life after allegedly being encouraged to do so through text messages from his girlfriend says she saw no signs he intended to harm himself.

Lynn Roy testified during Michelle Carter’s trial Tuesday that she took a walk on the beach with 18-year-old Conrad Roy hours before he died in July 2014.

She says she called police later that night when she noticed her son’s truck missing.

Lynn Roy also testified that after her son’s death, she received messages from Carter expressing sympathy but not mentioning any prior knowledge about suicidal plans.

Under cross-examination she acknowledged there was tension between her son and his father, from whom she was divorced.

Carter is charged with manslaughter in Conrad Roy’s death.

12:05 p.m.

Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself wanted the sympathy and attention that came with being the “grieving girlfriend.”

Opening statements in the jury-waived trial of Michelle Carter were held Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton.

The 20-year-old Carter is charged in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup.

Prosecutor Maryclare Flynn said Carter sent 40 text messages to Roy urging him to kill himself.

Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo said Roy previously was suicidal and Carter had talked him out of taking his life. Cataldo said Roy had been depressed since his parents’ divorce and abused by relatives. He says Carter was not responsible for his death.

10:15 a.m.

Opening statements are underway in the bench trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton.

The 20-year-old Carter on Monday waived her right to a jury trial, meaning a judge will hear the testimony and issue the verdict.

Carter is charged in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck.

Prosecutors released transcripts of text messages the then-17-year-old Carter sent to Roy. In one, she allegedly wrote: “The time is right and you’re ready, you just need to do it!”

Carter’s lawyer says the texts are protected free speech and Roy had previously tried to kill himself.

