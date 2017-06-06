Rain in June: Late season storm rolls into the Bay Area

(KRON) A late Spring storm will bring rain to the Bay Area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The North Bay will see the brunt of this small storm. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter of an inch to half an inch in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.

Most of the Bay Area will see under a quarter of an inch and just trace amounts in the South Bay.

KRON4’s Anny Hong tweeted these details Tuesday morning:

A little cooler & breezy today, but still pleasant. Light rain arrives Thursday, bringing even cooler temps on… https://t.co/zdmPmLTlRK — Anny Hong (@annyhong) June 6, 2017

Rainfall in June across the Bay Area is not uncommon. KRON4’s James Fletcher says “we usually see about a quarter inch of rain on average.”

A late season system will likely bring rain to our region late Wed. through late Thur. Best chance around #SFBay will be on Thur. #cawx pic.twitter.com/JqNCIPNCEn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 6, 2017

Might want to dig out your umbrella – chance of rain showers will return to parts of the area as early as Thursday. ☂️🌦 pic.twitter.com/Cf517ZSUBG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 5, 2017

