Rain in June: Late season storm rolls into the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
San Francisco (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(KRON) A late Spring storm will bring rain to the Bay Area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The North Bay will see the brunt of this small storm. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter of an inch to half an inch in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.

KRON4’s weather center has the 7 day forecast

Most of the Bay Area will see under a quarter of an inch and just trace amounts in the South Bay.

KRON4’s Anny Hong tweeted these details Tuesday morning:

Rainfall in June across the Bay Area is not uncommon. KRON4’s James Fletcher says “we usually see about a quarter inch of rain on average.”

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s