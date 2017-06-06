SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the NBA Finals, Charles Barkley, and Colin Kaepernick.

The NBA Finals heads to Cleveleand for Game 3 between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

Golden State has a 2-0 lead in the series and is 14-0 throughout the entire post-season.

The Dubs displayed sheer dominance in the first two games, beating the Cavs by a double-digit margin in each contest.

For everyone who is not a Warriors fan, watching them win with such authority for 14 straight games has made the NBA playoffs pretty boring.

Even Charles Barkley verified this notion when he went to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals Monday night.

In an interview, the face of NBA media said point-blank, “I’m just glad to be here because the NBA Playoffs has not been great, but the Stanley Cup playoffs have been amazing.”

In Charles’s defense, the Predators did make it to the Finals as an eight seed, a nearly impossible feat in the NBA, and the series is tied going into Game 5.

In other news, Colin Kaepernick is still job hunting, as the Seahawks sign another backup QB after showing interest in the former 49er.

