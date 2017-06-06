Uber driver accused of sexually battering passenger in Moraga

MORAGA (KRON) — An Uber driver was arrested after he allegedly sexually battered a passenger in Moraga, according to police.

Police arrested Leonid Beker, 42, of San Francisco, after a woman said he sexually battered her at around 1:03 a.m. on Camino Ricardo during an Uber ride on May 26.

The woman had taken an Uber ride from Oakland to Moraga, the victim told police.

When they got to Moraga, the Uber driver stopped before reaching the destination.

The man got into the backseat of the car with the victim and sexually battered her, according to police.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Beker with help from the victim and Moraga’s traffic cameras.

Moraga police arrested Beker in San Francisco with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit.

Beker was interviewed about the incident and later booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez.

He has posted bail and was released.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone who may have information about this incident or any related incidents is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mooney at 925-888-7056.

