UC Berkeley police: Woman arrested for giving 2-year-old boy methamphetamines at People’s Park playground

By Published: Updated:
36-year-old Sayyadina Thomas
36-year-old Sayyadina Thomas

BERKELEY (KRON) — A woman has been arrested for attempted homicide after giving a 2-year-old boy methamphetamines at People’s Park in Berkeley on Monday, police said.

Police said at around 3:31 p.m., a woman went up to the boy, who was at the playground with his nanny, and placed the drugs in his mouth.

The nanny checked the boy’s mouth and initially found nothing in it, police said.

The nanny then told police about what happened.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Sayyadina Thomas, was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation. At the holding facility, she told paramedics she had given the boy methamphetamines, police said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where doctors said he had the drugs in his system.

The child is recovering at the hospital.

Thomas has been arrested for attempted homicide, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s