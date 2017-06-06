VIDEO: Carpet cleaner extinguishes brush fire

PHOENIX (KRON) — Not all heroes wear capes, as one Arizona man who is being called a hero just needed some carpet cleaner to extinguish a brush fire.
Jared Aiton cleans carpets for a living. On Monday, while driving down a highway in Phoenix, he spotted a brush fire.
Instead of just passing it, Aiton actually stopped to combat the blaze, carpet-cleaning hose in hand.
Little by little, he knocked out the flames.
He eventually extinguished the blaze by the time firefighters arrived.
