VIDEO: Dozens homeless after apartment building fire in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON (KRON) — A large apartment fire in Stockton caused several people to evacuate on Tuesday morning.

Black smoke can be seen billowing from the top of the building. The blaze broke out around 7-30 a.m. affecting the attic and third and fourth floors.

The Mayfair Apartments has about 47 affordable housing units, 15 of which were forced to evacuate.

The owner of a CrossFit gym located across the street was nearby. He saw the smoke and quickly ran to the building and pulled the fire alarm.

Two firemen were injured and later hospitalized.

No word on what caused the fire.

