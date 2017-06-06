FRESNO (KRON) — A Fresno middle school yearbook is creating quite a stir for having some offensive symbols printed on one of its pages.

The yearbook published a page dedicated to one of its history teachers, along with the Confederate Flag and a primary symbol for the Ku Klux Klan.

The eighth grade class at Edison Computech decorated the yearbook, but in a statement on Monday, Fresno Unified School District said the page was created by students who were unaware of the meaning.

The teacher also said in a statement that she teaches students about the Civil War era and that the page does not reflect who she is.

The yearbooks are being reprinted.

Students will be able to swap the originals for the reprint, omitting the symbols.

