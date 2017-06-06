VIDEO: Ghost Ship fire arrestee, Derick Almena, transferred to Alameda County Jail

OAKLAND (KRON) –  One of the men arrested in the deadly Ghost Ship fire, Derick Almena, was transferred to the Alameda County Jail Monday night.

He is one of two men charged for the devastating fire that killed 36 people last December.

Almena, the operator of the warehouse, and Max Harris have each been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

She tells us both Almena and Max Harris could face up to 39 years in prison if convicted.

Harris lived in the warehouse and is accused of helping plan the party where the fire broke out.

He was arrested in Los Angeles County.

Almena also lived in the building.

He was arrested in Lake County before being transferred to Alameda County.

Both arrests happened early Monday morning.

