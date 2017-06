VIDEO: Michelle Obama to speak at Apple event in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is speaking at Day 2 of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Tuesday in San Jose.

She is expected to take the podium at 9:00 a.m.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says she will speak about empowering minorities to get involved in the tech industry.

Will Tran is reporting live from San Jose.

He says crowds, excited to see the former first lady, are already gathering to hear her speak.

