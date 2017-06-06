SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A Sacramento paramedic has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery after being accused of groping a patient in the back of an ambulance.
Court documents show 32-year-old Jared Evans and an intern were transporting a 19-year-old woman.
During that ride, Evans is accused of placing his hand down the woman’s shirt and groping her.
The intern later told a supervisor that Evans allegedly said, “Sorry man, I had to.”
The Sacramento fire chief says the complaint was forwarded to police immediately and is now under investigation.
- CHILD FOUND ABANDONED NEAR SAN FRANCISCO ZOO
- MAN ACCUSED OF DRIVING TO BAY AREA, PLOTTING TO KILL HIS DOCTORS
- UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY BATTERING PASSENGER IN MORAGA
- PROSECUTOR: WOMAN IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE WANTED ATTENTION
- VIDEO: MOM DEFENDS DECISION TO LET SNAKE BITE HER BABY
- ‘MIRACLE BABY’ BORN WITHOUT NOSE DIES AT 2 YEARS OLD