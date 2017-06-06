Woman seriously hurt in Milpitas hit-and-run

MILPITAS (KRON) — Police in Milpitas are on the hunt for the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Monday on South Main Street.

Officers found a woman who was seriously injured.

She had been walking in a crosswalk near a Taco Bell, located at 774 South Main St., when she was hit by a white car that was traveling southbound on South Main Street.

The white car did not stop in the direction of The Great Mall.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to contact them.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES