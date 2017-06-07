Antioch man charged with murder in fatal stabbing

ANTIOCH (BCN) — An Antioch man accused of fatally stabbing a 57-year-old Pittsburg man Saturday afternoon in Oakley has been charged with murder and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon and is set for arraignment Thursday, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Phillip Wade, 38, allegedly stabbed Anthony Johnson after the pair got into an argument over sports and politics on a Tri Delta Transit bus.

“It got out of control, to say the least,” Oakley police Sgt. Robert Roberts said.

The altercation spilled out of the bus and onto a sidewalk in the vicinity of Main Street and Charles Way and was reported at 3:56 p.m.

A passerby who had recently been to a gun range was stopped at the intersection when he looked over, saw the attack in progress and remembered a firearm that was stored lawfully in a locked toolbox in the back of his truck, according to Roberts.

“He ended up pulling the firearm out, loading it, and ran up and engaged the suspect,” Roberts said. “He told the suspect to stop, the suspect complied and then the witness ended up holding the suspect like that until the first officer arrived.”

“In a day and age where a lot of people just videotape incidents like this, he really stepped up,” Roberts said.

Johnson was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.Wade is scheduled to be arraigned in Contra Costa County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Martinez.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES