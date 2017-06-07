Arizona beer truck overturns, spills load on highway

(KRON) No crying over spilled beer.
Cans of bud light littered an Arizona highway after a semi-truck filled over spilling its load.
The driver lost control of the truck and rolled over on a highway ramp in Tempe.
The driver was injured and hospitalized. No word on how many beer cans were lost.
