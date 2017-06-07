Arizona beer truck overturns, spills load on highway

By Published:

(KRON) No crying over spilled beer.

Cans of bud light littered an Arizona highway after a semi-truck filled over spilling its load.

The driver lost control of the truck and rolled over on a highway ramp in Tempe.

The driver was injured and hospitalized. No word on how many beer cans were lost.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s