Boy begs neighbor for WiFi password

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A mother tried to encourage her children to play outside this summer by getting rid of their WiFi access this summer, but her son found a way around it.

The boy left a letter in his neighbor’s mailbox asking for his wifi password.

Part of the letter read:

“Hello Dear Stranger,
Would you supply me with your wifi password?”

He instructed his neighbor to leave the passcode on the blank line and leave the note near the mailbox.

The boy also offered to coach his neighbor on how to better play video games.

The neighbor did not say if he plans on giving the boy his password.

