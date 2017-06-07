Car trapped under big rig on I-680 in Fremont, 1 dead

FREMONT (KRON)– One person was killed when a car got trapped under a big rig on Interstate 680 in Fremont Wednesday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reported the accident at around 8:21 a.m. on northbound I-680 at Mission South.

Confirmed Fatality: Take NB 880 instead. https://t.co/PxdZlCSM8a — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 7, 2017

Serious Accident #Fremont NB 680 at Mission South. Car vs Big Rig, driver may be trapped. Right lane closed. pic.twitter.com/dpTjowjRi5 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 7, 2017

