Car trapped under big rig on I-680 in Fremont, 1 dead

FREMONT (KRON)– One person was killed when a car got trapped under a big rig on Interstate 680 in Fremont Wednesday morning.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reported the accident at around 8:21 a.m. on northbound I-680 at Mission South.

