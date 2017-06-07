GARDENA (KRON/CNN) — Two suspects are at large in Southern California after shooting a man who won at a nearby casino.

After leaving Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena, the suspects rear-ended the man’s car, prompting him to turn into a gas station.

In the video, you can see the man pulling up while the suspect car follows. They then get out of the car.

When they go to grab his cash, he tries to fight them off. The brief struggle ends with them shooting at him, which was enough to scare them away.

The bullet hit the man’s hand and grazed his head. He was later hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the suspects left in a small gray SUV without taking any money.

