SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This Sunday, there will be a big early summer celebration at the Ferry Building and Farmers Market.
It is a chance to eat your way through the best of the season with 40 top Bay Area restaurants and bars.
Yeah, it’ll be a food extravaganza!
On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis hit the Farmers Market in advance to give us a taste of what’s fresh.
Watch the above video to see Vicki's full report.
More information here: http://www.cuesa.org/markets?gclid=Cj0KEQjwyN7JBRCZn7LKgb3ki8kBEiQAaLEsqiiZIpYRVXwBCDqomgBJvn8WpP-49ZUDdNCxKyypgD4aAoQE8P8HAQ
