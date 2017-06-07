Photos: Fire destroys Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) — A 1-alarm fire destroyed a north Oakland home on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. near 59th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Fire officials say crews found the home engulfed in flames and another building beginning to catch fire. They requested additional units at the scene.

The surrounding buildings were evacuated.

Oakland fire crews have since put out both fires.

Oakland Fire Photos

