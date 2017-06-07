Gary’s Word: Warriors about to rank with the greatest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The numbers don’t lie.

15-0 has never been accomplished in NBA playoff history.

A win Friday and the Warriors will rank with the greatest teams in NBA history.

Certainly, no team has ever enjoyed a trio of shooters like Durant, Curry, and Thompson.

And of course, Steve Kerr is the right leader for this special team.

To me, the coolest element of this whole thing is the way Curry has gone from two-time MVP to second in command to Kevin Durant.

It’s easy to talk about but much tougher to actually pull off when big time egos are involved.

Curry has been great in his own right, but come Friday night, Durant is on course to be named Series MVP.

A quick aside to the LeBron James haters. Have him switch teams with Durant or Curry and he’d be on the verge of his fourth title.

He is still the best all-around player in the game.

Back to Golden State and their date with history.

Kerr who credited his substitution pattern with wearing down James and Irving will once again use three or four players off the bench in Game 4.

The Warriors are a real team and they are 48 minutes away from being among the best who have ever done it.

