Georgia man wrangles snake out of gas pump

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia man is being called a hero for pulling a nearly four-foot long snake from inside a gas pump.

Brandon Radke pulled the rat snake out from inside the pump at a gas station in Cedertown, Georgia.

He used his shirt and the nozzle of the pump to wrangle the reptile.

He called the removal “no big deal.” Rat snakes are non-venomous.

Once wrangled from the pump, the snake was released back into the wild in the nearby woods.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES