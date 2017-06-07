Gold chains snatched from women’s necks in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are investigating two gold chain robberies in Fremont, authorities said Wednesday.

The robberies happened on Tuesday and both involved a man snatching chains from women’s necks, according to police.

The first robbery was reported just after noon in the 47100 block of Fernald Street.

A man tried to pull a necklace off of a 40-year-old woman. He was only able to steal part of the chain.

The woman was left with small scratches on her neck.

The suspect was described as a black man about 25 years old, 5’4” with a medium build and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second robbery happened at 12:34 p.m. in the 3900 block of Stevenson Blvd.

A man approached a 28-year-old woman from behind, shoved her to the ground and pulled the chain off her neck.

The suspect then got into the passenger seat of a black or dark grey Nissan Altima that fled northbound on Fremont from Bidwell.

The victim suffered minor lacerations during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5’4” with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie and white shoes.

Police say the two cases may be related.

