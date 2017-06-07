MILL VALLEY (KRON) — A homeless man has been arrested for a sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl at a Whole Foods market in Mill Valley, police said.

Police say 55-year-old James Stratta grabbed the teenager inside the store, located at 731 E. Blithedale Ave, at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and touched her inappropriately.

Stratta confronted the girl, grabbed her arms and touched her inappropriately, causing her to become fearful, according to police.

The girl broke away and told her father who came and confronted the suspect.

With the help of a witness, police say the two tried to detain Stratta until officers could arrive, but he ran off and escaped in a car.

Police tracked him down and arrested him.

He faces several charges sexual battery.

The girl identified Stratta as the suspect and he was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old.

Stratta has a previous address in Santa Maria.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES