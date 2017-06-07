Horses escape in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly two dozen horses escaped from their stable in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Wednesday.

Some of the horses found their way into a nearby dog park, while others were seen roaming the green grasses.

All the horses were rounded up and taken back to their stable. None of the horses were injured.

How they got loose was not immediately clear.

San Francisco Recreation and Park has been exploring the feasibility of offering horseback rides in the park through June 30.

Back in March, horses got loose on a Bay Area freeway. Two horses shut down traffic on Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek.

Authorities were able to remove the horses from the freeway without injuries.

