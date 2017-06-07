How to watch the James Comey testimony live

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All eyes will be on former FBI Director James Comey Thursday morning as he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

This is his first time testifying before the committee since he was fired by President Donald Trump. He is expected to talk about his conversations with Trump, who allegedly asked Comey to end the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Comey is scheduled to testify in an open session of the Senate intelligence committee starting at 7 a.m.

KRON4 will stream the testimony live on KRON4.com, KRON’4 Facebook Page and on the KRON4 Mobile App.

For full coverage of the testimony, download KRON4’s free mobile app.

MORE COVERAGE:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s