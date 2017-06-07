John Madden on Raiders coach Jack Del Rio

(KRON) Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden is back in the public spotlight.

Madden, who has battle health issues including open heart surgery in recent years, looks good and sounds like the old Madden in a tweet posted by the Raiders on Wednesday.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969-78, leading his team to a Super Bowl victory after the 1976 season. He became a household name after retiring and becoming a broadcaster.

John Madden speaks on Jack Del Rio during the John Madden and Steve Mariucci Charity Bocce Tournament. pic.twitter.com/Lrp42DwzIo — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) June 8, 2017

