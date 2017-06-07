Man fatally stabbed in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON)–Antioch police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday night.

According to police, around 8:13 p.m. officers arrived at the 400 block of West 19th Street on a report of a man bleeding.

At the scene, officers located a male victim, who had an apparent stab wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441 or send a text to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

