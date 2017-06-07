Man fatally stabbed in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON)–Antioch police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday night.
According to police, around 8:13 p.m. officers arrived at the 400 block of West 19th Street on a report of a man bleeding.
At the scene, officers located a male victim, who had an apparent stab wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.
The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441 or send a text to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHILD FOUND ABANDONED NEAR SAN FRANCISCO ZOO
- MAN ACCUSED OF DRIVING TO BAY AREA, PLOTTING TO KILL HIS DOCTORS
- UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY BATTERING PASSENGER IN MORAGA
- PROSECUTOR: WOMAN IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE WANTED ATTENTION
- VIDEO: MOM DEFENDS DECISION TO LET SNAKE BITE HER BABY
- ‘MIRACLE BABY’ BORN WITHOUT NOSE DIES AT 2 YEARS OLD