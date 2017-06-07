Man jumps on car, kicks driver’s windshield

GEORGIA (KRON)–A man jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car and kicked in her windshield in Atlanta.

The video was captured on her dashcam.

The victim said she out of a shopping plaza after putting gas into her car.

Shortly after, a man randomly jumped on her car and stomped on the windshield.

She filed a police report and posted the video online in hopes of finding the man.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES