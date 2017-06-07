Man wanted for trying to burglarize car in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police have released a photo of a man who is suspected of trying to break into a car in Oakland.

The man is believed to be responsible for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize a vehicle in the 600 block of 40th Street at 3:05 p.m. on April 25.

He is a black man between 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and dark-colored athletic shoes.

Police have released a photo depicting the suspect during the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police at (510) 238-3951.

