SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The mother accused of abandoning her 5-year-old daughter near San Francisco Zoo has been identified as a 22-year-old woman, according to police.
Police say Samantha Patton left her 5-year-old daughter on the 2800 block of the Great Highway on Monday. The child landed on the concrete after being pushed out of the stopped car, authorities said.
Patton has been booked on two counts of child endangerment, one a felony and one a misdemeanor.
Before abandoning the child, Patton was throwing items out of her car, police said.
Patton drove away from the scene with her 1-year-old son, leaving the 5-year-old girl on the concrete, according to police.
Paramedics witnessed some of the incident. They treated the child, who was not hurt.
Police are still investigating the case.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHILD FOUND ABANDONED NEAR SAN FRANCISCO ZOO
- MAN ACCUSED OF DRIVING TO BAY AREA, PLOTTING TO KILL HIS DOCTORS
- UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY BATTERING PASSENGER IN MORAGA
- PROSECUTOR: WOMAN IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE WANTED ATTENTION
- VIDEO: MOM DEFENDS DECISION TO LET SNAKE BITE HER BABY
- ‘MIRACLE BABY’ BORN WITHOUT NOSE DIES AT 2 YEARS OLD