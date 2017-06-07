SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The mother accused of abandoning her 5-year-old daughter near San Francisco Zoo has been identified as a 22-year-old woman, according to police.

Police say Samantha Patton left her 5-year-old daughter on the 2800 block of the Great Highway on Monday. The child landed on the concrete after being pushed out of the stopped car, authorities said.

Patton has been booked on two counts of child endangerment, one a felony and one a misdemeanor.

Before abandoning the child, Patton was throwing items out of her car, police said.

Patton drove away from the scene with her 1-year-old son, leaving the 5-year-old girl on the concrete, according to police.

Paramedics witnessed some of the incident. They treated the child, who was not hurt.

Police are still investigating the case.

