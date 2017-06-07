People Behaving Badly: Rail crossing mystery

PITTSBURG (KRON) — California leads the nation in fatalities from train collisions.
Last year, there were 265 deaths in the country and 191 deaths in the Golden State.
As Stanley Roberts shows us, those deaths could be easily avoided.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
