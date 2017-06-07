(KRON) A San Francisco man has been arrested and charged with filing fraudulent applications for disabled parking placards some of which they say he sold for $1000.

Investigators have linked 35-year-old Montana Le to nearly three dozen applications.

San Francisco prosecutors have charged Le with three counts of filing false information and three counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

The DMV says Le filed the disabled placard applications with a forged doctor’s signature. Investigators say a San Francisco woman told them she bought fraudulent placards from Le.

Le was released from San Francisco County jail on June 2 after posting $80,000 bail.

The DMV says this case is connected to a similiar 2014 case. Yessi Morales was charged in July 2014 with 24 felony count parking placard fraud. Morales told investigators she purchased placards from Le.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES