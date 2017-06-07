Summer in Monterey: The Need for Speed

Monterey is always a tremendous destination. Check out the beach, stroll down Cannery Row, visit the world famous Monterey Bay Aquarium or take a drive to Pebble Beach or Carmel. There’s just tons to do.

But summer is almost here, and that’s when Monterey really heats up. A few events in particular have us revved up: Race Night and Exotics on Cannery Row and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Race Night on the Row

Saturday, July 8th

5:00 – 11:00 PM

After a day of racing at the FIM Superbike World Championship, motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world come together to celebrate at the area’s most popular after party on Cannery Row, known for its endless fun and entertainment. More than 5,000 riders will show off their bikes and once the row is filled, the party begins.

Motorcyclists, and those who share an appreciation for bikes, are invited to Race Night on the Row to view thousands of pristine race bikes from around the world on display, and enjoy the flavorful cuisine of the many restaurants and clubs lining Cannery Row.

Exotics on Cannery Row

Friday, August 18th

3:00 – 8:00 PM

Get ready for the third annual Exotics On Cannery Row. Staged along the stunning oceanfront backdrop of Cannery Row, this event features an awesome showcase of the rarest and most exciting Super, Hyper and Exotic cars alongside a collection of exclusive companies capable of enhancing them to the cutting edge of performance and showmanship.

Best of all, the event is FREE to the public! Don’t miss it!

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Sunday, August 20

Dawn Field opens to entrants

8:30 a.m: Judging Commences

10:30 a.m: Field open to spectators

1:30 p.m. – 5:00 pm: Awards are presented

Location: The Lodge at Pebble Beach

Once each year in August, 200 of the most prized collector cars in the world roll onto what is often called the best finishing hole in golf—the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Tire meets turf and transformation occurs: the stage is set for one of the most competitive events in the automotive world.

Originally a small social event paired with a road race through the pine and cypress forests of Pebble Beach, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has grown into the top-ranking collector car competition in the world.

The Concours is not a contest of speed, but of elegance. Automobiles and motorcycles are judged for their historical accuracy, their technical merit and their style—and the best garner reward and recognition.

The 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is likely to feature the following marques and special classes among others:

Isotta Fraschini

Castagna Coachwork

American Dream Cars of the 1960s

Ferrari Major Race Winners

Ferrari One-off Spéciales

“It is an important time of year for our economy and communities as Car Week attracts 85,000 attendees from all over the world who spend $53.5 million locally,” said Tammy Blount, President and CEO of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Also, events such as Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance raise funds for people in need in Monterey County, and it is just so wonderful to know the community benefits from this world class event.”

Where to Stay

Like any tourist mecca, Monterey has ample lodging options, though my favorite is The Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa for their location, personalized services and incredible accomodations. Perched right over Monterey Bay, the Plaza offers top notch views, spa treatments, delicious food and cocktails.

If you feel like a summer splurge, try the Plaza’s Presidential Suite, which includes 180 degree view of Monterey Bay. We also recommend their Vista Blue spa, which offers a wide variety of massages and other treatments including their seasonal rose-petal infused facial.

“We are looking forward to this upcoming summer season and are excited for our guests to dine at our newly renovated patio at Schooners Coastal Kitchen,” said John V. Narigi, Monterey Plaza Hotel Vice President. Their lower terrace has also been renovated making it a beautiful outdoor space for events.

Where to Eat

Again, no shortage of places to find great eats like Schooners, but a classic choice is The Sardine Factory – a Cannery Row staple since 1968 that boasts some of the area’s finest seafood. One of the restaurant’s signatures dishes is the abalone bisque. The Sardine Factory also has an enormous wine list, with more than 1,600 different labels. “Our wine collection is one of the best in America. We have wines that are impossible to find and that’s because we’ve been in business building the list for almost 48 years,” says Ted Balestreri, owner of The Sardine Factory.

Perched above Cannery Row and rich with history, the Sardine Factory is easily recognized by the red and white fishing boat on its front lawn. Other area dining choices include: Bistro Moulin serving European cusine, Chart House a seafood and steakhouse, Passionfish and Fandango Restaurant.

Monterey is always a great vacation spot. But with the incredible events coming up this summer, the region looks even better.

Come on down for a week or weekend to check out some of the world’s fastest and classic automobiles, and hobnob with your fellow automotive connoisseurs.