The World According to Gary: Who has KD’s heart?

Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk Kevin Durant’s love interests, Marshawn Lynch’s potty mouth and Jerry Seinfeld “curving” singer Kesha.

Kevin Durant has been linked to several women and most recently, he’s said to be dating Warriors sideline reporter, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. KD was once engaged to his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Monica Wright. Wright plays for the Seattle Storm.

Darya say’s Marshawn Lynch’s mouth may not be suitable for primetime television. During a live press conference on the NFL network, Lynch used a bunch of profanity.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld “curved” the singer Kesha, after she went in for a hug. Seinfeld said he didn’t even know who she was.

