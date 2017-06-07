VIDEO: Racially-charged fight at Chicago Starbucks caught on camera

CHICAGO (KRON) — A disturbing racist rant was caught on camera at a Chicago Starbucks.

The rant involved a young white man allegedly spitting and punching after someone apparently spilled coffee on him at a Starbucks.

He’s now facing charges.

The video, which has gone viral, shows 23-year-old William Boucher. He’s wearing glasses and a light-colored suit.

He becomes enraged after the coffee spilled on him.

The incident spills out onto the street and goes on for several minutes.

When it was all over, police said Boucher had spit on two people and punched a 59-year-old man, sending him to the hospital with an eye injury.

Boucher was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery.

