CLEVELAND, Ohio (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers with a late Game 3 win 118-113 at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.
Kevin Durant made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.
Durant scored 31 points and Klay Thompson had 30 for the Warriors. Stephen Curry had 26 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.
The Warriors now lead the series 3-0 and are one win away from their second NBA championship in three years.
LeBron James had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers, and Kyrie Irving added 38 points. Blown out in the first two games, the Cavaliers were much better in Game 3, but just not good enough to beat a team that could go down as one of the best ever.
Game 4 is Friday night in Cleveland.
The Warriors are now 15-0 in the postseason.
Warriors vs Cavs Game 3 NBA Finals
Warriors vs Cavs Game 3 NBA Finals x
Stay with KRON4 for updates. Highlights with Gary Radnich on KRON4 News at 10 p.m.
Warriorssssssss take game 3!!!! #GoDubs #NBAFinals #DubNation pic.twitter.com/p7uAurxeu7
— Alecia Reid (@aleciareid) June 8, 2017
“We have to step on their throats Friday!” -Klay Thompson after Game 3… #NBAFinals #dubs @kron4news #Warriors
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) June 8, 2017