CLEVELAND, Ohio (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers with a late Game 3 win 118-113 at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.

Durant scored 31 points and Klay Thompson had 30 for the Warriors. Stephen Curry had 26 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

The Warriors now lead the series 3-0 and are one win away from their second NBA championship in three years.

LeBron James had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers, and Kyrie Irving added 38 points. Blown out in the first two games, the Cavaliers were much better in Game 3, but just not good enough to beat a team that could go down as one of the best ever.

Game 4 is Friday night in Cleveland.

The Warriors are now 15-0 in the postseason.

Warriors vs Cavs Game 3 NBA Finals View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives on Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) holds teammate Draymond Green, right, back. during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives on Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, rear, during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues with referee Monty McCutchen (13) during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center,and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, on the other side of the official, argue during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

