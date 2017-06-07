Warriors warm up for Game 3 in Cleveland

(KRON) The Golden State Warriors are warming up for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland Wednesday night.

The Warriors held a morning shoot around. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were all smiles.

They take a 2-0 lead over Cleveland into Wednesday’s Game 3, just as they did last year. The Warriors actually had a higher victory margin through two games in the 2016 Finals, but they didn’t have Durant or a fully healthy Curry then.

The Warriors committed 20 turnovers in Game 2 but simply shook that off with an NBA Finals-record 18 3-pointers in a 132-113 romp. It was the second time in the postseason they committed at least 20 turnovers, and yet they scored at least 120 points in both games.

They are averaging nearly 119 points and winning by a record 16.9 per game in the postseason, and they’ve really picked it up lately. Golden State has scored 126 per game on nearly 52 percent shooting over the last five games.

“We played against good teams, and we came to the Finals undefeated, and here we are up 2-0, so we’re playing amazing basketball right now. The best we probably played throughout the year,” center Zaza Pachulia said.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter is covering Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland. Mark will be live starting at 5pm Wednesday from Quicken Loans Arena.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES