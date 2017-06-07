Woman fighting for life after hammer attack in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a man attacked her with a hammer in San Francisco early Wednesday morning.

The attack was reported at 3:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of Market Street, where the 23-year-old woman was trying to help a man suffering from a

medical problem, according to police.

A separate man, a 21-year-old whose identity has not been released, then got into an argument with the woman and then allegedly attacked her with a hammer, police said.

The woman and the man she was trying to help were both taken to a hospital.

The suspect was arrested by police.

