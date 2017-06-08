1 dead following shooting in Salinas

SALINAS (BCN)–Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night in Salinas.

According to police, at about 9 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 140 Kern St. on a report of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Natividad Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

Witnesses said that after the shooting they saw a male in dark clothing running, but could not say definitely in which direction he fled, police said.

Police said they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. According to police, this is the 19th homicide this year in the city of Salinas and the victim’s name will not be released until his family is notified.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Salinas police Detective Gabriela Garibay at (831) 758-7971 or gabriela@ci.salinas.ca.us or Detective Ken Schwener at (831) 758-7276 or kenneths@ci.salinas.ca.us.

Anonymous tips can be called to the Salinas Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222 or the We-Tip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

