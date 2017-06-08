1 dead,1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting

SUNNYVALE (KRON)– Sunnyvale police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 900 block of East Duane, according to a tweet posted by the Sunnyvale Police Department.

Investigating a shooting in the 900 blk of E Duane. 1 victim deceased. 1 victim hospitalized. No further info. More info when available. pic.twitter.com/2IqkWxXNYw — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) June 8, 2017

