1 dead,1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting

SUNNYVALE (KRON)– Sunnyvale police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 900 block of East Duane, according to a tweet posted by the Sunnyvale Police Department.
Investigating a shooting in the 900 blk of E Duane. 1 victim deceased. 1 victim hospitalized. No further info. More info when available. pic.twitter.com/2IqkWxXNYw
— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) June 8, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOTHER ACCUSED OF ABANDONING YOUNG GIRL NEAR SF ZOO IDENTIFIED
- WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOVING METH IN TODDLER’S MOUTH IN BERKELEY PARK
- FUGITIVE SEX OFFENDER WANTED IN VIRGINIA FOUND HIDING AMONG SF HOMELESS
- STANFORD STUDY: OFFICERS SPEAK LESS RESPECTFULLY TO BLACKS THAN WHITES
- VIDEO: HORSES ESCAPE IN SF’S GOLDEN GATE PARK
- JURY FINDS MAN GUILTY OF IMPREGNATING CHILD TWICE
- MOTHER SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED SUSPECT DURING ATTEMPTED HOME INVASION