ANTIOCH (KRON) — A 15-year-old has died in Antioch after being accidentally shot by his friend with a BB, according to police.
At around 9:55 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Palomar Drive on a call of someone being accidentally shot with a BB gun.
Officers found a boy on the ground with what appeared to be a small wound to his chest.
The victim was unresponsive so medics began to perform life-saving measures on him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Investigators learned that the boy was shot with a pellet rifle once in the chest by a 15-year-old friend.
Police say based on several witness statements and evidence, the incident appears to be a tragic accident.
