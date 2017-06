3 lanes blocked on I-80 in Fairfield due to collision

FAIRFIELD (KRON)–Three lanes are currently blocked on westbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of Travis Boulevard in Fairfield due to a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at 6:42 a.m.

At 6:49 a.m. a Sig-alert was issued because three westbound lanes are blocked.

Major traffic issues/wet weather in the N.Bay. #Fairfield WB 80 at Travis, accident blocking four lanes. Overturn crash Sr128 / Bennett Ln. pic.twitter.com/l8KdXg3h8k — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 8, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES