911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to jail

FLORIDA. (AP) – A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot.
Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn’t had a stroke or asked anyone for help.
News outlets say Hinkle told the dispatcher he’d pay responders to take him to the Hooters on Florida’s Atlantic coast.
Hinkle was arrested on charges of misusing 911. He was released on bond Wednesday night and records don’t list an attorney for him.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOTHER ACCUSED OF ABANDONING YOUNG GIRL NEAR SF ZOO IDENTIFIED
- WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOVING METH IN TODDLER’S MOUTH IN BERKELEY PARK
- FUGITIVE SEX OFFENDER WANTED IN VIRGINIA FOUND HIDING AMONG SF HOMELESS
- STANFORD STUDY: OFFICERS SPEAK LESS RESPECTFULLY TO BLACKS THAN WHITES
- VIDEO: HORSES ESCAPE IN SF’S GOLDEN GATE PARK
- JURY FINDS MAN GUILTY OF IMPREGNATING CHILD TWICE
- MOTHER SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED SUSPECT DURING ATTEMPTED HOME INVASION