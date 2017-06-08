Boater rescued after hitting reef near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States Coast Guard rescued a boater Wednesday afternoon after his boat hit a reef and started to fill with water.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the Golden Gate Bridge. Coast guard officials received a call for help, reporting that a man in a 32-foot sailing vessel had struck the Duxbury Reef near the bridge.

After the boat hit the reef, it quickly started taking on water.

Minutes later, rescue crews on a 47-foot vessel sailed out to the vessel and assisted the man with dewatering his boat, using a portable dewatering pump.

The Coast Guard was able to get the boater to safety and then pump the water out of the boat, then tow the boat to the Travis Marina in Horseshoe Bay near Sausalito.

“We caution mariners to know where the buoys are and what they mean,” Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Whitlow said. “They Mark shoal areas to keep boaters out of dangerous waters.”

Bay City News contributed to this report.

