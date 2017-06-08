Body of infant found in garbage bag in Illinois shed

DOLTON (KRON/CNN) — Authorities are investigating after the remains of an infant were found in a garbage bag in Dolton, Illinois.

Police say it was the foul odor that drew a homeowner to the shed attached to her house Thursday afternoon.

She found a garbage bag that she brought outside and opened.

“When she opened the bag, she discovered it was the decomposing body of what appeared to be an infant,” said Chief Robert M. Collins Jr. of Dolton Police.

The body may have been there for as long as a week.

The infant’s age and gender gave been determined.

That information will be released after an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

DNA samples will be used to try to track down the parents.

