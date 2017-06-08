Church bus crashes, overturns on Georgia highway

By Published:
In this image made from video by WSB-TV Atlanta, authorities render assistance to injured people on an overturned church bus, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while traveling to the airport. (WSB-TV via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – A church bus carrying high school students and adults has crashed in the Atlanta area, and a fire chief says at least 21 people have been hurt.

Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few said crews are working to cut another person out of the bus Thursday but their condition was not immediately available.

Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta’s airport.

The bus was on top of another vehicle.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed on its way to the airport.

Church education minister Terry Slay told WXIA-TV that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults.

The post says there are “several serious injuries” but did not provide further details. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.

