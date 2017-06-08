SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A clerk shot at a San Leandro gas station Sunday is fighting for his life, and police are looking for the shooter.

Police said the shooting happened during an armed robbery at around 8 p.m. at the Chevron gas station, located at 15201 Washington Ave.

Officers later learned that a man had entered the gas station’s convenience store and approached the counter.

The man appeared as if he wanted to buy something, but instead pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee, demanding money, according to police.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and opened the cash register.

For no apparent reason, the suspect then shot at the employee, before grabbing money from the register and fleeing the scene.

The wounded clerk lay in the store for several minutes until he was able to call for help, police said.

The victim was hospitalized, where he remains in critical condition as of this evening.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video as well as other evidence, according to police.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family for this senseless crime,” San Leandro Lt. Isaac Benabou said in a statement.

“Our detectives are working diligently to identify the suspect and bring him to justice.”

The suspect is described as a black man, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and white shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

